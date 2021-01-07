HIQA inspection finds several issues at Spiddal nursing home

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A HIQA inspection has revealed several issues at Aras Chois Fharraige Nursing Home in Spiddal.

However, residents at the home said they felt very well looked after – with one stating they couldn’t be in a better place.

The unannounced inspection at Aras Chois Fharraige was carried out on June 30th last year.

It identified four areas of non-compliance, in areas including Governance and Management, Infection Control and Individual Assessment and Care Plans.

Key findings from inspectors included that the auditing system in place was not effective, and failed to identify gaps or implement quality improvement plans.

They also found that staff knowledge of infection prevention and control was not aligned with best practice on Covid-19, and supervision was inadequate to ensure this.

Inspectors concluded that immediate action was needed to ensure practice at the home was informed by public health advice and the latest evidence.

Other issues included the poor quality of some assessments of residents conditions and their associated needs – while some care plans had not been reviewed for over six months.

Overall, Aras Chois Fharraige was deemed compliant in six categories, and non-compliant in five others.

However, inspectors noted that residents at the home said they felt very well looked after by kind and respectful staff – with one stating she was “as happy as Larry” and couldn’t be in a better place.