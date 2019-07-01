HIQA inspection finds non compliance over garda vetting documentation at community nursing unit in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A community nursing unit in Connemara was found to be in breach of suitable staffing during a Dementia Care inspection.

HIQA carried out the announced inspection at Áras Mhic Dara in An Cheathrú Rua in March and has today (1/7) published its findings

HIQA says the inspection report sets out the findings of a monitoring inspection, following receipt of unsolicited information.

The inspection focused on the care and welfare of residents with dementia.

The centre is registered to accommodate 34 residents but on day one of the inspection, there were 37 residents living in the centre.

Inspectors found that three bedrooms which were registered by Áras Mhic Dara for single occupancy had two residents accommodated in them.

Also, inspectors found that the HSE had failed to ensure all staff had a garda vetting disclosure available for inspection.

The provider was issued with an urgent compliance plan.

The report states that HIQA found that the direct care was delivered to a good standard by staff who knew the residents well and that residents appeared well cared for.

On the days of inspection there was a total of 11 residents with a formal diagnosis of dementia with a further 3 residents who have symptoms of dementia.