HIQA inspection finds issues with safety, cleanliness and nutrition at a nursing home in Moycullen

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A recent HIQA inspection has found issues with the standard of safety, cleanliness and nutrition at a Moycullen Nursing Home.

The Health Information and Quality Authority has just published its report of a visit to An Teaghlach Uilinn at the end of January.

It found non-compliance in all areas of the inspection, including staffing, infection control and nutrition.

An Teaghlach Uilinn Nursing Home in Moycullen village provides accommodation for up to 75 residents

The latest HIQA inspection has highlighted several issues with staffing, cleanliness and overall safety of residents at the facility.

It found there was inadequate staffing available to meet the nutritional needs of residents, to supervise residents as required during mealtimes, and to clean the centre.

While inspectors observed an improvement in the staffing levels, they found this was due to a reduction in the level of sick leave, rather than hiring additional staff.

A risk inspection also found that the service provided to residents was not safe.

The centre has now been given a compliance plan, to work on the areas of non-compliance found during the inspection.