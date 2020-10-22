HIQA inspection at Portiuncula finds good levels of compliance with medical exposure to radiation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An inspection into compliance with medical exposure to ionising radiation regulations at Portiuncula Hospital has found good levels of compliance.

The announced inspection by HIQA at the Ballinasloe hospital was carried out in February.

Medical exposure to ionising radiation is when radiation is used as part of diagnosis such as a dental X-ray or CT scan, for medical research purposes or the use of radiotherapy as part of cancer treatment at a hospital.

The radiology department at the Ballinasloe facility provides x-ray, mobile radiography, fluroscopy procedures, radiology services in theatre and computerised tomography.

Radiology services are provided for inpatients; outpatient clinics; GPs and other hospital referrals with over 57,300 examinations undertaken every year.

Out of 14 regulations, the hospital was found to be compliant with eight and substantially compliant in six areas.

Some action items are outlined with deadlines for the end of year or May 2021.

Inspectors noted Portiuncula University Hospital had identified a decrease in typical radiation doses delivered in one particular procedure type from 2018 to 2019.

This was as a proactive approach to demonstrate the benefit of establishing and reviewing diagnostic reference levels without affecting the diagnostic outcome of the exposure.

Of the 10 inspections carried out nationwide, non-compliance was noted at University Hospital Limerick, Mallow General Hospital and Nenagh Regional Hospital.

Inspectors noted they did not have adequate Medical Physics Expert involvement, which had a knock-on effect on the service provided, in particular, the service’s ability to fulfil comprehensive diagnostic reference level reviews.