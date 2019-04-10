HIQA inspection at Logan House in Galway finds numerous areas of non compliance

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

An inspection at a designated centre for disabilities operated by RehabCare in Galway city has found numerous areas of non compliance with regulations.

The announced inspection by the Health Information and Quality Authority was carried out at Logan House in November and December last year.

Logan House provides supported accommodation to people with acquired brain injury.

The HIQA inspection report published today found the centre to be non compliant in 14 categories in the general areas of capacity and capability, and those of quality and safety.

Inspectors found that the governance and management of the centre was poor, which was negatively impacting on the quality of life and safety of residents.

