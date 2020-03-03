HIQA highlights non-compliances at East Galway nursing homes

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

An East Galway nursing home has been found to be non-compliant with regulations to ensure the people living there are fully safe and well cared for.

The Health Information and Quality Authority identified non-compliances at the Garbally View Nursing Home in Ballinasloe in areas including infection control, fire safety and premises.

The report found that the centre had a number of residents with active infection on the day of inspection, with staff not having access to appropriate hand-washing or sluicing facilities.

The inspection also noted the low number of toilets and shower facilities available to residents.

Concerns were also raised over fire safety issues with a full fire safety risk assessment recommended to ensure the safety of residents, staff and visitors in the centre.

While the Garbally Nursing Home was found to be non-compliant in three areas, the nursing home was compliant or substantially compliant in many other areas such as risk management, staffing and Quality and safety.