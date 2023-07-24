HIQA finds mixed non-compliance levels at UHG Emergency Department

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new HIQA report has noted mixed levels of non-compliance at University Hospital Galway’s Emergency Department.

Inspectors noted since the opening of the new temporary ED, measures had been implemented to improve the flow and increase capacity.

However, they found the ED was overcrowded and not functioning as effectively as it should be on the morning of the inspection.

Inspectors also found significant issues with patient flow, which was compromising the privacy, dignity and confidentiality of the patients accommodated on trolleys and chairs.

Speaking to Galway Talks, HIQA’s Head of Healthcare, John Tuffy says the pressure on the ED is impacting the rest of the hospital: