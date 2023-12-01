Galway Bay FM

1 December 2023

~1 minutes read

HIQA finds major improvements at nursing home in Moycullen following poor inspections

Share story:
HIQA finds major improvements at nursing home in Moycullen following poor inspections

HIQA inspectors have found major improvements in the operation of a nursing home in Moycullen.

Previously, serious issues were identified at An Teaghlach Uilinn through a number of poor inspections.

After an inspection earlier this year, An Teaghlach Uilinn was deemed non-compliant with regulations in almost every area assessed.

But residents told HIQA inspectors during their latest visit that their quality of life had improved since then.

They said their opinion on several issues had been sought and acted on, and the kind and caring staff now seemed to have more time to spend with them.

Accommodation had also been completely reconfigured, and residents bedrooms were observed to be tidy, organised and well decorated.

Residents were satisfied with the level of activities, and inspectors noted the day rooms were pleasantly decorated and clean, and the condition of furnishings had improved.

Some residents reported that the food was satisfactory, and others said the quality of food had improved.

Some issues were identified; such as an ineffective management structure, poor infection control practices, and issues with fire precaution measures.

But overall, the centre was deemed compliant in 8 out of 12 categories assessed – a major improvement on the last visit.

Share story:

Catherine Connolly clashes with Government TDs over comments on Gaza conflict

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has clashed with several Government TDs over comments on the conflict in Gaza. Addressing the Justice Minister in the D�...

Transport Minister confirms plans to clear existing rail line between Athenry and Claremorris

The Minister for Transport has confirmed plans are in place to clear the existing rail line between Athenry and Claremorris Galway West TD Eamon Ó Cúiv ...

Births registered in Galway city down slightly on last year

The numbers of births registered in Galway is slightly down on last year’s figures. Between January and July of this year, there were just shy of 30...

Galway Traveller Movement opens up a dialogue regarding Traveller's mental health

Racism and discrimination are the root cause of Traveller mental health issues. Those were the sentiments heard at the Galway Traveller Movement’s M...