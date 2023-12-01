HIQA finds major improvements at nursing home in Moycullen following poor inspections

HIQA inspectors have found major improvements in the operation of a nursing home in Moycullen.

Previously, serious issues were identified at An Teaghlach Uilinn through a number of poor inspections.

After an inspection earlier this year, An Teaghlach Uilinn was deemed non-compliant with regulations in almost every area assessed.

But residents told HIQA inspectors during their latest visit that their quality of life had improved since then.

They said their opinion on several issues had been sought and acted on, and the kind and caring staff now seemed to have more time to spend with them.

Accommodation had also been completely reconfigured, and residents bedrooms were observed to be tidy, organised and well decorated.

Residents were satisfied with the level of activities, and inspectors noted the day rooms were pleasantly decorated and clean, and the condition of furnishings had improved.

Some residents reported that the food was satisfactory, and others said the quality of food had improved.

Some issues were identified; such as an ineffective management structure, poor infection control practices, and issues with fire precaution measures.

But overall, the centre was deemed compliant in 8 out of 12 categories assessed – a major improvement on the last visit.