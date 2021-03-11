Hildegarde Naughton to take Ministerial charge of courts and criminal justice legislation

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Justice Minister Helen McEntee is to delegate some of her duties to Galway West TD and Super Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton when she goes on maternity leave.

As a Minister of State attending Cabinet, Minister Naughton will be appointed Minister of State for Justice, with responsibility for the courts and criminal justice legislation.

Hildegarde Naughton will have responsibility for all proposed non-judicial appointments, along with annual reports from agencies and bodies in the criminal justice sector, and most legislation relating to the criminal justice sector, including responding to Private Members’ Bills.

Minister Naughton will also be responsible for considering the recommendations of the Parole Board.

Minister McEntee will take six months of paid maternity leave from April 30th.

She will remain a member of the government without a portfolio, with Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys temporarily taking on the justice brief.