Galway Bay FM

30 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Hildegarde Naughton to represent the government in Singapore while Anne Rabbitte will travel to Sweden and Denmark for St Patrick’s Day

Share story:
Hildegarde Naughton to represent the government in Singapore while Anne Rabbitte will travel to Sweden and Denmark for St Patrick’s Day

The locations where our local and national Ministers will be visiting this St Patrick’s Day have been revealed.

Galway West TD, Chief Whip and Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy Hildegarde Naughton will be heading to Singapore.

While Galway East TD and Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration & Youth Anne Rabbitte will be travelling to Sweden and Denmark.

As is tradition, the Taoiseach will travel to the US and the Tánaiste, Canada.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath will visit China, while Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly goes to Australia.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan is headed for Brazil, and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will visit South Africa and Zambia.

People Before Profit/Solidarity TD Mick Barry is still appealing to Leo Varadkar to cancel his trip, over America’s response to the conflict in Gaza.

Share story:

Power cut to lead to water outage in Lackagh and Turloughmore areas tomorrow

A power outage will cause a water outage in the Lackagh and Turloughmore areas tomorrow The water supply will be off from 10am until 5pm. The affected are...

Status Yellow wind warning for Galway from tomorrow morning

A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for Galway and four other counties from tomorrow morning The alert applies to Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim an...

Major step forward for multi-million euro plan to overhaul Athenry town centre

There’s been a major step forward for a multi-million euro plan to overhaul Athenry town centre. At a special meeting this afternoon, councillors ap...

Gardaí investigate spate of house burglaries in Tuam, Caltra and Dunmore

Gardai are investigating a spate of house burglaries in Tuam, Caltra and Dunmore Most of the houses were empty, but in one case the owner disturbed the cu...