Hildegarde Naughton takes final seat in Galway West

Fine Gael Deputy Hildegarde Naughton has taken the final seat in Galway West.

She took the fifth seat in the constituency following the distribution of surplus votes from Deputy Catherine Connolly.

Catherine Connolly was elected in Galway West in the past hour on the 12th count.

However, while it had been expected to be the final count, Deputy Connolly’s surplus was so large, another count was required.

The results of the 13th count saw Deputy Naughton secure the final seat at the expense of her Fine Gael party colleague, Junior Minister Sean Kyne.

All seats have now been filled – 5 in Galway West, 3 in Galway East and 3 in Roscommon/Galway.

Galway East – FG Ciaran Cannon, FF Anne Rabbitte, IND Sean Canney

Galway West – FF Eamon O Cuiv, IND Noel Grealish, SF Mairead Farrell, IND Catherine Connolly, FG Hildegarde Naughten

Rosc Galway – SF Claire Kerrane, IND Denis Naughten, IND Michael Fitzmaurice