Hildegarde Naughton says ring road most common issue raised by public

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister Hildegarde Naughton says the embattled ring road for Galway is the one issue that “comes up all the time” when she’s talking to the public.

It’s after permission for the long awaited plan was quashed when An Bord Pleanala accepted it failed to take into account the latest Climate Action Plan.

It now has to be re-assessed, with work ongoing on a revised application – but many have expressed doubt the road will ever be built.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Minister and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton said the Government remains firmly committed to the plan.