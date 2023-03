Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton says expanding access to free contraception for women will be a priority in the next National Sexual Health Strategy.

49 of the 56 priority actions of the new strategy have been completed, and it’s expected to be published by the end of the year.

It aims to improve sexual health and wellbeing, as well as reduce negative sexual health outcomes.

Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton outlines what the next one will consist of: