Hildegarde Naughton may receive Gaeltacht portfolio as part of junior minister reshuffle

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s speculation that Galway West TD, Hildegarde Naughton, will be given the Gaeltacht portfolio later today.

Junior Ministers are set to be reshuffled this afternoon as the changeover of Government is complete.

Most of the changes are expected to come in the Fine Gael camp.

The Green Party Ministers are staying put while there will be minimal change in Fianna Fáil – with the exception of Thomas Byrne.

The European Affairs portfolio will revert to Fine Gael, though Byrne is much more likely to be reassigned than simply dropped.

It’s expected first time TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill will be promoted to European Affairs Minister.

While Neale Richmond is tipped to be chair of the European Affairs Oireachtas Committee, replacing Joe McHugh.

Drugs Minister Frankie Feighan looks likely to be dropped, with question marks around Minister Colm Brophy as well.

Some roles will also be reallocated – with speculation responsibility for the Gaeltacht will end up with Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton.

The coveted sports brief is also likely to change hands.

While there will be more changes than at senior level, continuity is the byword of the reshuffle