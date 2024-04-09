Hildegarde Naughton in running for promotion in Simon Harris’s new Cabinet

Galway West TD and Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton is in the running for a Cabinet promotion today.

Simon Harris is likely to be the only name nominated to replace Leo Varadkar today, and will make changes once he becomes Ireland’s 16th Taoiseach.

There is much speculation about who will be given the two vacant Ministries left by Simon Harris, and Simon Coveney who stood down from his role last week.

It’s expected TD Peter Burke will take up the Enterprise post, while Deputy Naughton is reportedly in the running for the Higher Education post.

Yesterday evening Leo Varadkar met with President Michael D.Higgins to formally tender his resignation.

He will remain as Acting Taoiseach until a new leader is in place, but it’s expected he will be relieved of that duty by lunchtime.

Simon Harris is the only person likely to be put forward for election today and will then receive his seal at the Aras before choosing his Cabinet.

Whatever is decided, it is expected the new Cabinet will then meet the President this evening to receive their seals before their first meeting takes place.