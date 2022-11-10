Hildegarde Naughton critical of “disturbing” viral video of Dublin bus driving on footpath

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Junior Minister for Road Safety has described footage of a bus mounting a footpath in Dublin as “disturbing”.

The video, which has been widely shared online, shows a Dublin Bus driving on a footpath between Rathfarnham and Terenure, in an effort to avoid traffic.

Dublin Bus has launched an investigation while Gardaí have commenced enquiries into the incident.

Junior Transport Minister and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton says a bus driving on a footpath is “unacceptable”.