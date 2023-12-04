4 December 2023
~1 minutes read
Hildegarde Naughton accuses Sinn Féin of being opportunistic with no confidence motion
Galway West TD HIldegarde Naughton has accused Sinn Féin of being opportunistic with its no confidence motion in the Justice Minister
The party has filed the motion, to be voted on tomorrow, following the recent riots in Dublin city centre
Minister Eamon Ryan will now NOT fly back from COP28 ahead of the motion – with Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore offering to pair with him, allowing him to stay in Dubai
Speaking to Galway Talks, Deputy Naughton has said a counter-motion supporting the Minister will be put down tomorrow: