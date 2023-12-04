Hildegarde Naughton accuses Sinn Féin of being opportunistic with no confidence motion

Galway West TD HIldegarde Naughton has accused Sinn Féin of being opportunistic with its no confidence motion in the Justice Minister

The party has filed the motion, to be voted on tomorrow, following the recent riots in Dublin city centre

Minister Eamon Ryan will now NOT fly back from COP28 ahead of the motion – with Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore offering to pair with him, allowing him to stay in Dubai

Speaking to Galway Talks, Deputy Naughton has said a counter-motion supporting the Minister will be put down tomorrow: