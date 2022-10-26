Hildegarde Naughton accelerates measures to increase penalties for some road offences

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local TD, Hildegarde Naughton is accelerating the implementation of measures which will see some road offences get a doubling in penalties.

Speeding, mobile phone use and not wearing a seatbelt are among the offences to carry double the penalty points from tonight.

In total, there will be sixteen fines increased in a bid to make roads safer.

There have been 123 deaths on Irish roads so far this year.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, and Galway West TD, Hildegarde Naughton, says the measures are a necessity: