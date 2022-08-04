Galway Mountain Rescue advises climbers to “expect the unexpected” following call out yesterday

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Mountain Rescue is advising climbers to “expect the unexpected” when they go out hiking.

It’s after a call out to Diamond Hill within Connemara National Park yesterday afternoon, which involved airlifting an injured hiker to UHG.

The 55 year old man had hurt his leg while climbing the peak with his family, and was unable to walk back down the mountain.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Ronan Concannon PRO For Galway Mountain Rescue, which is a volunteer group, has this advice for those heading out for a hike: