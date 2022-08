Galway Bay fm newsroom – A hiker was rescued off Diamond Hill yesterday, and was airlifted to hospital.

Cleggan Coast Guard alongside Galway Mountain Rescue were called out to the peak within Connemara National Park yesterday at around 2pm.

The 55 year old man had injured his leg, and was not able to walk back down the mountain.

A few hours later, the teams were stood down, as the coast guard airlifted the casaulty to hospital.