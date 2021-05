print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A hiker was brought to safety yesterday after being located by mountain rescue teams in the Twelve Bens.

The man had gotten into difficulty due to poor weather conditions and poor visibility on the Connemara based mountain range.

Gardaí requested assistance from the Coastguard rescue helicopter 118 shortly after 2pm.

The man was brought to safety by mountain rescue teams after being located in the Derryclare area after 3pm.