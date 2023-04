Met Éireann is forecasting highest temperatures of between 15-18 degrees for the West today.

Ireland will experience an unseasonably warm spell of weather over the coming days.

Met Éireann is forecasting highs of 18 or 19 degrees this week, with the midlands and the west being warmest.

But Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather is advising sun worshipers to make the most of it especially for those of us here in the West.