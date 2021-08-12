Highest number of new COVID-19 cases in almost seven months at 1,903 nationally

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – As of midnight, Wednesday 11 August, the National Public Health Emergency Team is reporting 1,903* confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This is the highest number of Covid-19 cases in almost seven months



As of 8am today, 219 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 37 are in ICU. This represents an increase of 13 patients in hospital and a rise of one in ICU.



Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “We know that vaccines work. They are about 80% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 disease and they provide approximately 95% protection against hospitalisation. This protection against severe disease holds up even in the context of the Delta variant. Ireland’s vaccination programme is currently preventing at least 2,700 cases per week per million population.



“The COVID-19 vaccination programme has shown not only the best of scientific and medical endeavour, but also commendable solidarity by those who have come forward to receive a vaccine for the good of themselves and their wider community.



“While uptake has been fantastic, there are some who have not yet taken the opportunity to get protected through vaccination. For those who remain unsure, have questions or concerns, please access trusted sources of information like your GP or pharmacist and look at the information available on www.hse.ie.”