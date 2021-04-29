Highest number of COVID-19 patients in Galway hospitals since end of February

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway hospitals are treating the highest number of COVID-19 patients since the end of February.

19 patients are being treated in the city and county today, with 11 at UHG and 8 at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

These represent the highest figures since February 28th, while confirmed cases in Galway hospitals are also up by 45% week-on-week.

Of the 19 COVID-19 patients being treated in the city and county today six are in ICU, with five at UHG and one at Portiuncula Hospital.

Nationally, there are 151 people being treated for the virus in acute hospitals including 44 in intensive care.