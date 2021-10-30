Highest Covid Figures since mid January with 2,966 new cases of Covid 19 reported nationally

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Department of Health has reported an additional 2,966 cases of Covid 19 today.

This is the highest number of cases reported since January 16th of this year when 3,232 cases were reported.

The five-day moving average of cases has risen to 2,389 – up from 2,165 yesterday.

However hospital numbers continue to fall, with 470 patients receiving treatment.

Of those, there’s 92 in ICU, which is a drop of five on yesterday’s figure.

Figures released for Galway Hospitals show 21 in Galway Universitry Hospital and 10 in Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinalsoe

Of that figure, 4 and ICU in Galway University Hospital and 1 in Portiuncula.

.