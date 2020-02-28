Highest alert – Storm Red – wind warning for Galway and Clare for tomorrow afternoon

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The highest alert Storm Red wind warning has been issued for Galway and Clare for tomorrow afternoon

Met Eireann has upgraded the Status Orange wind warning to Red for a period of three hours tomorrow afternoon from 1pm until 4

The status orange wind warning is from 6 tomorrow morning, until the red at 1pm and then orange again from 4pm until 3 on Sunday morning

Met Eireann has also issued a Status Red marine warning for the west coast, to come into effect from tonight

Also from tonight the Status Red marine warning for the west coast will see southwest gale force 8 to strong gale force 9 winds developing from Mizen Head to Slyne Head to Rossan Point

Winds will veer westerly tomorrow morning and increase to Storm Force 10 and occasionally Violent Storm Force 11

The weather authority has flagged a difficult day for Galway tomorrow with the arrival of Storm Jorge

Forecaster with Met Eireann, Evelyn Cusack, says things will be particularly bad around western coastal areas, and that there may be snowfall in some areas in West Galway