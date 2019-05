Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The higher planning authority has blocked plans for a new discount supermarket on the west side of the city.

The city council granted planning permission to Lidl for the development at the junction of Bóthar Stiofáin and Western Distributor Road.

However, RGDATA- the independent grocers’ group – appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanála, which has now overturned the planning permission.