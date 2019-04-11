Higher planning authority overturns approval for Udarás admin building in Cill Chiaráin

Galway Bay fm newsroom –

Plans for an administration building at an Udarás na Gaeltachta site in Connemara have been turned down.

Udarás na Gaeltachta has been refused planning permission by An Bord Pleanála for the development.

The county council initially granted planning permission the office at the site in Cill Chiaráin but this decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Galway Bay Against Salmon Cages raised a number of of legal and environmental concerns.

The group said it believes that the initial application would be the first development towards setting up what would primarily become a farmed salmon aquaculture park.

An Bord Pleanála has now overturned the decision by county planners and is refusing to allow the building to go ahead.