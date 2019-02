Galway Bay fm newsroom – The controversial planned development of apartments at Woodquay in the city has been given final planning approval.

King Construction Claregalway Limited has previously been granted planning permission for the apartment complex at St. Brendan’s Avenue.

This decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála, which has upheld the decision of the council, allowing the development to go ahead. For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…