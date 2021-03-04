Higher planning authority backs proposal for over 120 housing units in Barna

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A plan to build over 120 housing units in the Barna area has received the backing of An Bord Pleanála.

The development led by Burkeway Homes Limited is to be located at Trusky East, Trusky West, Freeport and Ahaglugger.

The project will involve the demolition of existing outbuildings.

This will make way for the construction of 52 houses, 69 apartments and a childcare facility.

The strategic development also provides for shared communal and private open space as well as car and bicycle parking.

It also sets out to provide a public linear park along the Trusky stream.

An Bord Pleanála has approved the plan with a list of 30 conditions.

It’s stated a minimum of 20% of the houses are to be restricted to use as a house by those who can demonstrate the ability to preserve and protect the language and culture of the Gaeltacht.

It’s also stated that a planted privacy strip is to be provided at ground level to the apartments in Block A4, and between Blocks A1 and A2, where ground level windows adjoin public footpaths.

Prior to the occupation of the development, a parking management plan is to be prepared.

A minimum of 10% of all car parking spaces are to be provided with functioning electric vehicle charging stations, and ducting for all remaining car parking spaces.

The development is to be carried out on a phased basis, in accordance with a phasing scheme which shall be submitted to the planning authority for written agreement prior to commencement of any works.

Photo – Burkeway Bearna SHD