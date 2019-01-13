Current track
Higher planning authority allows new soakway at city school

Written by on 13 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An appeal against a new water soakway at a school in the city has been unsuccessful.

The Department of Education had been granted planning permission for the 2.4 metre high capped blockwork wall and a surface water soakway at Galway Educate Together National School in Newcastle.

That decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála by local property owners, who have no objection to the wall but are concerned about potential flooding risks from the proposed drainage scheme.

An Bord Pleanála has now decided to uphold the decision of the council – stating it would not give rise to flooding if certain conditions are adhered to.

