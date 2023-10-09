Higher Education Minister Simon Harris to visit ATU Mountbellew

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris is to visit ATU Mountbellew this day week

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon has arranged the visit so the Higher Education Minister can see at first hand the potential for the development of a veterinary school on the campus

ATU Mountbellew has been shortlisted as a potential location for the first ever provision of veterinary education outside of Dublin

It had been understood that the decision had been made, but it emerged recently that there is some way to go

Former Junior Education Minister Ciaran Cannon says Mountbellew has a long history of agricultural education

Deputy Cannon says the Minister’s visit next Monday will be beneficial to an early decision