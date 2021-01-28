High-speed broadband to be rolled out in rural parts of Clarinbridge and Oranmore

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – High-speed broadband infrastructure is to be rolled out in rural parts of Clarinbridge and Oranmore in the coming weeks.

Parts of Renville, Maree Road, and Ballynamanagh East in Clarinbridge are to be among the first areas to be connected to the high-speed network in 2021.

It’s part of National Broadband Ireland’s €153-milliion investment in Galway that sets out to have nearly 40,000 premises connected in locations where commercial operators have indicated that they will not be providing such services.

Minister of State and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton says the roll-out will equip homes with standard 500 MB download speeds once connected.

Over 3,500 premises have been surveyed to date in Galway and network designs have been completed for the delivery of a fibre-to-the-home network in these areas.