High ranking engineering award for young Mullagh researcher

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A high ranking engineering award has been won by a young researcher and academic from Mullagh

Dr.Brian Shiel, whose second level education was in St.Brigid’s Loughrea, has won The Civil Engineering Research Association in Ireland Young Researcher of the Year

The award recognises accomplished individuals under 35 who have developed a significant research portfolio in civil engineering.

Dr. Sheil is an Honorary Research Senior Lecturer at the University of Galway, the Laing O’Rourke Associate Professor in Construction Engineering at University of Cambridge and a Senior Research Fellow at University of Oxford.

He’s a world-leading researcher in geotechnical engineering and has published 49 journal articles and secured three and a half million euro to support his research

In addition, he has created podcasts and regularly contributes to outreach activities to recruit students from disadvantaged backgrounds