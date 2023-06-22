High profile names add their support for a permanent memorial for Savita Halappanavar

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Some high profile names have added their support to the calls for a permanent memorial for Savita Halappanavar

Savita died from sepsis in 2012 after her request for an abortion was denied on legal grounds.

A group which worked to Repeal the 8th says the statue or piece of art will be a permanent reminder.

A letter was handed in to Dublin’s Lord Mayor this afternoon, but the group says Dublin or Galway would be appropriate locations

Member of ROSA Ireland, Ruth Coppinger, says there’s huge support for the memorial