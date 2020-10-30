High Number On Trollies At Portiuncula Hospital Emergency Department

Portiuncula Hospital is fifth in the list of hospitals with the highest number of patients on trollies this morning.

12 patients are waiting for beds at the Emergency Department of the Ballinasloe hospital according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

Nationally 190 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, 162 patients in the emergency department, while 28 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

University Hospital Limerick has the highest number of patients awaiting beds, followed by hospitals in Tullamore Kerry, Cork and Ballinasloe.