High level speakers for Salthill conference on caring for the elderly

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A conference on caring for the elderly will take place in Salthill this weekend.

The free event will discuss a variety of topics including ageing, dementia, support services, finance, fair deal scheme and loneliness.

Guest speakers include Joe Healy, President of the Irish Farmers’ Association and Tony Canavan, Chief Officer with the Saolta Hospital Group.

It takes place at the Ardilaun Hotel at Taylor’s Hill from noon to 5pm on Saturday.

Francis Neilan is Chairperson of Nursing Homes Ireland West, which is leading the event – she will be speaking on FYI Galway from 5…