High level of cocaine now available in Galway city highlighted by Garda Chief Superintendent

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: Over half a million euro worth of cocaine has been seized in Galway city since the start of the year.

The latest meeting of the Galway City Joint Policing Committee has been told that €539,000 worth of the Class A drug has been confiscated by Gardai since January.

Cocaine remains the most common drug seized by Gardaí across the city so far this year but Chief Superintendent Tom Curley says Gardaí only seize about 10 percent of the available supply and admitted it’s “frightening” the quantity of drugs in circulation.

Galway City Central Councillor Eddie Hoare who is a member of the Galway JPC says the high level of cocaine now in circulation in Galway is having major knock on effects.