High-level meeting to discuss plans for delayed new emergency department at UHG

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A high-level meeting will take place next month to discuss advancing plans for a new emergency department at UHG.

That’s according to Senator Sean Kyne, who says he has received confirmation of the meeting from Saolta chief Tony Canavan.

Last month, Senator Kyne raised the issue of the long-awaited new emergency department in the Seanad.

He slammed the HSE for an “abject failure” to advance the project despite the pressing need for a new unit for years.

Senator Kyne pointed out that a planning application was supposed to be lodged in late 2018, yet we’re now in 2021 and nothing has happened.

Senator Kyne told Galway Talks a high-level meeting will now take place on March 2nd to discuss the plans: