High-level meeting to discuss next stage of new school for Scoil Mhuire in Moycullen

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: A high-level meeting will take place this week to discuss the next stage in plans for a new school building for Scoil Mhuire in Moycullen.

The matter has been raised in the Seanad by local Senator Sean Kyne, himself an alumni of the school, who requested an update on progress being made on the project.

Minister Josepha Madigan has confirmed that an update meeting will take place this week between all relevant stakeholders, including the design team, department officials and representatives from the board of management.

The project is currently awaiting the design team to develop the agreed design option and cost plan the proposed project.

Senator Sean Kyne says while new, modern prefabs were installed at Scoil Mhuire last year, there is concern over progress on the new school