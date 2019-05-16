High level meeting over way forward for coastal erosion works at Sailin to Silverstrand

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A high level meeting is due to be held at the end of the month to discuss the long awaited plan for coastal erosion works at Sailin to Silverstrand.

The meeting will involve city officials, the department of housing, planning and local government, and the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

It comes as concerns have been raised around the validity of the original planning permission.



The long awaited project to tackle coastal erosion received approval from An Bord Pleanala in 2007.

Consultants later recommended a revised scheme which included a reduction in the footprint of the revetments to lessen the overall environmental impact.

A foreshore licence was then applied for to the Department.

A meeting at City Hall last month (April) heard the department now has concerns about the validity of the original permission due to changes in legislation coupled with changes in the footprint of the original design.

It’s linked to a ruling by the ECJ in relation to the Lough Corrib site and the N6 outer bypass scheme.

At this week’s meeting at City Hall, consultants were due to provide a report on a review of the planning approval and the foreshore licence application.

However the meeting heard the RPS report was not yet received due to the complexity of the project.

Independent councillor Donal Lyons urged officials to expedite the matter and argued years have been wasted, while various habitats directives have come in in the meantime.

Fianna Fail councillor Peter Keane said its the single biggest recreation and amenity project in the city in years and stressed his disappointment at the lack of progress.

Director of Services Dermot Mahon stressed the project is not being delayed.

He said there are a number of options and the executive wants to be certain on the exact course of action.

Mr. Mahon said a report on the matter will be presented at the June or July meeting.