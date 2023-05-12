High Court dismisses Galway tenant’s appeal in favour of landlord

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The High Court has dismissed a Galway tenant’s appeal against a finding by the Residential Tenancies Board that her landlord was entitled to terminate the tenancy.

Regina Fitzpatrick claimed that the board should not have upheld the validity of the notice after the landlord Sinead Brett had said she would no longer accept rent in the form of a Housing Assistance Payment

In his decision, Judge Garrett Simons, noted that the landlord’s indication regarding HAP was given after the notice of termination of the tenancy of a house located at Roscaoin, Roscam