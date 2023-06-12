High Court date set for challenge by Senator Gerard Craughwell over ‘secret’ RAF deal

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The High Court has set a date in October for the hearing of a preliminary issue in Senator Gerard Craughwell’s constitutional challenge against an alleged secret RAF deal.

Salthill-native Senator Craughwell claims the arrangement allows the Royal Air Force to intercept aircraft in Irish airspace that pose a threat to either country.

He’s seeking a court declaration that the arrangement is unconstitutional.

Senator Craughwell argues an arrangement granting these powers to a foreign military is expressly prohibited by several articles in the constitution.

He further contends the deal was not put before the Dáil, nor approved by the Irish people in a referendum.

The Government and the State, which do not confirm nor deny the existence of the alleged agreement, have filed a defence opposing Senator Craughwell’s action.

It denies acting improperly or unconstitutionally.

Should the state succeed in its pre-trial application, Senator Craughwell’s case will fall.

Upon hearing the action on Friday, Mr Justice Brian O’Moore fixed two days in early October for the hearing of a preliminary issue raised in the proceedings by the State.