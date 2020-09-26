HID Global to maintain workforce in Connemara for ‘foreseeable future’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – HID Global intends to maintain much of its workforce at the Údarás Business Park in Tulaigh, Baile na hAbhann for the ‘foreseeable future’.

That’s according to the Board of Údaras na Gaeltachta, which last evening received the confirmation of intent from the firm.

US-based multi-national HID Global specializes in secure identity technology and manufactures a wide range of physical products and security software.

It was announced early last year that the firm planned to transfer their Gaeltacht workforce to Galway City, where it’s developing a European Centre of Excellence.

Údarás says Covid-19 restrictions have caused some delays to the development – and the company has now agreed to maintain the bulk of their workforce in Connemara for the ‘foreseeable future’.

However, HID Global will continue to hire new employees for the development in Galway City during this period.

Údarás says it is in continuous dialogue with the firm – and is also working closely with local businesses to sustain, encourage, and attract employment to the business park at Tulaigh.