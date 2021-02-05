HID Global to create over 100 new jobs following opening of Galway HQ this year

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – HID Global says it’s on track to open its new European Centre of Excellence in Galway City this year – with plans to significantly expand the workforce over the next three years.

The firm currently employs 180 people in Ireland and says this number is projected to increase to 300 by 2023, with most of the new jobs to be based in Galway.

HID Global is a US based multi-national that established its first presence in Ireland at Tully in Connemara in 2006.

It’s since created an Operations and Fulfillment Centre in Shannon, and will open its European Centre of Excellence in Galway City this year.

HID Global specializes in secure identity technology and manufactures a wide range of physical products and security software.

The firm says the site at Mervue Business Park was chosen for the new Centre of Excellence due to the availability of skilled staff and strong language skills in the region.

Trevor Fox, VP and Site Lead at HID Global Ireland, says 120 new jobs will be created over the next few years.