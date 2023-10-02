Hewlett Packard Enterprise announcing its most significant strategic investment ever in its Galway campus

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Hewlett Packard Enterprise is today announcing what it has called ‘its most significant strategic investment ever’ in its Galway campus

Recruitment is already underway for the expected 150 jobs at this Ballybrit based Global Centre of Excellence

Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney will launch the new centre later this morning

In advance of the opening, Managing Director of HPE Galway and Senior Director Paddy Medley, told our reporter Sarah Slevin that this investment shows regionalisation can work for Galway and the West

Including the HPE announcement, over 350 new jobs are being created in Galway, as four separate announcements are being made today.

Minister Simon Coveney will go from Ballybrit to Salthill where cyber security Titan HQ will announce 70 new jobs

Irish owned IT support company Nostra is expected to announce 35 new jobs for its office in Ballybrit

This evening, 100 new jobs are being announced by Freudenberg Medical as it opens its new manufacturing facility in Spiddal.

Údarás na Gaeltachta Chief Executive, Tomás Ó Síocháin says the 100 new jobs at Freudenberg Medical in Spiddal is a great boost to the area: