Heroes Aid to deliver 4-thousand PPE items to front line workers in Galway

By
GBFM News
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Heroes Aid is to deliver over 4-thousand items of Personal Protective Equipment to frontline healthcare workers in Galway this week.

The voluntary not-for-profit organisation was established in the early stage of the Covid-19 pandemic and aims to protect and support healthcare staff.

3,750 face masks, 120 gowns, 200 visors and 300 high specification FFP2 face masks will be delivered across Galway.

Nationally, 35-thousand pieces of PPE will be delivered to 54 sites around Ireland – including Early Intervention Services, Enable Ireland, and Safetynet Primary Care.

Chief Executive of Heroes Aid, Mary Leahy, says it’s vital that healthcare workers are fully equipped with PPE.

