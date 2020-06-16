Heroes-Aid delivers PPE to 19 healthcare sites across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Heroes-Aid is arranging for the direct distribution today of urgently needed PPE to 200 locations across Ireland, including 19 sites across County Galway.

The voluntary not-for-profit organisation was established in the early stage of Covid 19 to protect and support frontline health care workers.

The delivery includes 250,000 face masks, 10,000 visors, 7,000 gowns and 9,000 high specification face masks to hospitals, GP practices, nursing homes, and a number of NGO’s.

In its first three months, Heroes-Aid has made a number of significant deliveries of PPE nationwide.

However, the distribution today marks the largest to-date to Ireland’s frontline healthcare workers.