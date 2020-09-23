Hero Galway father and son fishermen save another life in River Corrib rescue

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Two Galway fishermen who shot to worldwide fame last month following the dramatic rescue of two paddle boarders in Galway Bay near the Aran Islands, have rescued another man from the River Corrib this morning.

The man was seen in the water at 9 this morning by a passing pedestrian who then alerted the Coast Guard.

Galway Lifeboat was instantly notified and launched within minutes, with Galway Fire Brigade’s Swift Rescue Team also attending the incident.

Patrick and Morgan Oliver, who last month rescued 23 year old Sara Feeney and her 17 year old cousin Ellen Glynn near the Aran Islands following an intensive overnight search by emergency rescue services, were making their way out into Galway Bay this morning when the emergency call came.

The two Claddagh men brought their craft up the River Corrib near Nimo’s Pier and Morgan Oliver was able to bring the man onboard.

The man was then transferred to the care of Galway City Fire Brigade and brought to University Hospital Galway.