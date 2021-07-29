Henley Forklift group has a fantastic career opportunity for a Forklift Mechanic

print

As one of Irelands leading suppliers of Materials Handling Equipment, we have a fantastic career opportunity for a Forklift Mechanic in Galway.

The ideal applicant should have a good understanding of mechanical and electrical engineering and should be committed to the highest level of customer service. Experience working on electrical

forklifts a must.

Training: Ongoing product and safety training, based upon latest safety and technical expertise will be provided at the appropriate intervals.

The successful candidate will receive a very attractive remuneration package including a company vehicle, mobile phone and laptop.

Only those with proven Mechanical and Electrical training and experience in Electrical Forklifts need apply.

Work Hours: Mon – Thur 08.30 – 17.30 | Friday: 08.30 -16.30

If you are interested in joining a team of over 40 engineers, then send your CV today to [email protected]